Vehicles collide on Highway 21 during snowstorm

During the snowstorm that hit Waushara County on March 1, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:29 p.m. on Highway 21 in the Town of Marion. According to the crash report, Baily Elm, 18, Redgranite, was traveling westbound as Ronald Maleu, 72, Wautoma, was traveling eastbound on Highway 21. Elm lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the path of Maleu. Elm was taken to ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, and Maleu, along with a passenger, were transported to ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin with suspected minor injuries. One citation was issued.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.