Two fatalities after crash in Saxeville

At 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, the Wisconsin State Patrol, along with assisting agencies, responded to County Road A, east of Saxeville, where law enforcement found two pickup trucks had collided.

Richard Kraemer, 60, Wild Rose, and Richard C. Stinemates, 20, Appleton, were fatally injured as a result of the crash, and a passenger in one of the vehicles, Brittany Van Patten, 19, Appleton, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Van Patten was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting agencies in-cluded the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Wau-shara County EMS, Waushara County Highway Department, Saxeville Fire Department, Wild Rose Police Department, Poy Sippi Fire Department Heavy Rescue and the Waushara County Coroner’s Office.

This is the second fatal crash in Waushara County this year – three people have died as a result of these crashes.