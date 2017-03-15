Snowmobile trailer tips over due to high winds

A snowmobile trailer overturned on Highway 73 in the Town of Plainfield due to extreme winds at 12:20 p.m. on March 8. Mark Madigan, 58, Portage, was pulling a snowmobile trailer when very strong winds began tipping the trailer over in the northbound lane. Madigan attempted to maneuver towards the shoulder to keep the trailer from overturning but the trailer did overturn on its side. Madigan towed the trailer on its side off of the roadway where the trailer came to a rest. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department and Area Wide Towing assisted at the scene.

