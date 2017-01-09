Fatal crash in Town of Newton on Aug. 22

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 of a one vehicle crash on 10th Lane, north of Duck Creek Lane, in the Town of Newton, Marquette County.

A Jeep Wrangler driven by Jerry Miller, 59, of Wautoma, was traveling northbound on 10th Lane when he drove off the road to the right, striking a utility box and coming to rest, according to Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney in a release. As a result of the crash the vehicle started on fire. Miller was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office. The Town of Newton Fire Department and Village of Westfield Fire Department also assisted at the crash scene.

This is Marquette County’s third traffic fatality.