Fatal crash reported in Town of Poy Sippi on July 28

On Friday, July 28, at 6:04 p.m. the Waushara County 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a traffic crash on County Road D in the Town of Poy Sippi. Responding deputies arrived and found a vehicle had went off the road, through a hay field and rolled into the Willow Creek, located about a .5 mile west of 35th Lane, according to a release by Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett.

The Poy Sippi Fire Department arrived and began to assist with locating victims. One victim, later identified as Benjamin Huerth, 23, of Poy Sippi, was found outside of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While responding to the scene, the Poy Sippi Fire Department requested an airboat from the Winnebago Fire Department to perform a search of the area in case there were more victims. Following their extensive search, it was determined by the Sheriff’s Office that Huerth was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the crash report from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Huerth was traveling westbound on County Road D when he exited the roadway to the left and entered a field. The vehicle turned sideways and slid through the field, narrowly missing a tree, and entered a soft, wet grassy area. The report went on to state the vehicle appeared to have overturned two and three quarter times coming to a rest on the driver’s side in the creek with a water depth of about three feet.

This is the fourth traffic fatality in Waushara County this year.

Responding units included the Poy Sippi Fire Department, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago Fire Department and Waushara County Emergency Medical Service.