Fatal crash reported in Town of Poy Sippi on July 28

On Friday, July 28, at 6:04 p.m. the Waushara County 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a traffic crash on County Road D in the Town of Poy Sippi.

According to a release from Waushara Countty Jeff Nett, responding deputies arrived and found a vehicle had went off the road, through a hay field and rolled into the Willow Creek. This is located about a .5 mile west of 35th Lane.

The Poy Sippi Fire Department arrived and began to assist with locating victims. One victim was found outside of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was a 23-year-old male from the Poy Sippi area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was requested to assist with searching the Willow Creek. At this time, it is not known if there are additional victims.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Poy Sippi Fire Department requested an airboat from the Winneconne Fire Department. Waushara County Emergency Medical Services also responded.

Further information, including the name of the victim, will be released on Saturday afternoon.