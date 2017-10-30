Fatal crash reported on State Road 21

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, Oct. 27, on State Road 21 by County Road Y, Town of Dakota.

At about 9:23 p.m. the Waushara County 911 Center received a call of a one vehicle crash. The vehicle was in a corn field and on fire, with one occupant, Scott Meyer, 54, of Saint Francis, located outside of the vehicle on the ground, stated Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett in a release.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wautoma Area Fire Department, Wautoma Police Department, Waushara County Emergency Medical Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Wardens.

State Road 21 was closed for about two hours. This is the sixth traffic fatality in Waushara County for 2017.