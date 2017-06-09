Fatal crash reported in Marquette County on Sept. 3

On Sept. 3, at 6:26 p.m., the Marquette County 911 Center received a report of a one vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Fox Road in the Town of Oxford.

Upon arrival on scene Marquette County Sheriff’s deputies found three individuals laying outside of the vehicle, according to a release from Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney.

The injured were positively identified as Preston J. Roller, 25, of Oxford, and two juveniles from Columbia County.

Roller was pronounced dead at the scene by Marquette County Coroner Tom Wastart. The juveniles were transported to local hospitals by Marquette County EMS with life threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This is the fourth fatal crash in Marquette County in 2017.