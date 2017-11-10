Fatal crash reported in Marquette County on Oct. 3

The Marquette County 911 Center received a report of a vehicle driving north bound in the south bound lane on I-39 in southern Marquette County at 9:38 p.m. on Oct. 3.

A sheriff’s deputy observed the vehicle traveling in the wrong lane of traffic, but before the deputy could engage with the offender the vehicle struck the bridge at mile marker 101, according to a release from Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney.

After striking the bridge the vehicle overturned and came to rest on County Road CX. The driver of the vehicle, Londa L. Geiwitz, 54, Oxford, was the lone occupant and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Marquette County Coroner Thomas Wastart.

This is the fifth traffic fatality in Marquette County in 2017. Endeavor Fire, Oxford Fire and Rescue, and Marquette County EMS assisted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

