Fatal crash reported in Marquette County

Wed, 12/20/2017

A two-vehicle crash occurred on County F, north of Gale Avenue, in the Town of Montello at 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 13.  

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, along with Montello Fire Rescue, and Marquette County EMS, responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash. A vehicle traveling southbound on County F lost control on snow covered roads and crossed the centerline, striking a northbound vehicle head on. Three people were transported for medical attention, according to a release from Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney. 

Alice M. Hesse, 95, of rural Montello, later died from her injuries. This is Marquette County’s sixth fatality crash.

