Fatal crash reported on I39 near Plainfield

At 1:52 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 24, a fatal crash occurred on I-39 southbound in Waushara County near Plainfield.

A Ford F350, driven by Eileen Gay Becker, 47, of Walworth, was travelling southbound on I-39 when she lost control and the vehicle went into the west ditch and overturned, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. Becker was medflighted to the Marshfield Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. Assisting agencies included the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Spirit Midflight, Plainfield Fire Department, Hancock Fire Department and Waushara County EMS.