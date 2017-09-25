Fatal crash reported on County Road YY

At 10:18 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, a fatal crash occurred on State Road 73, South of County Road YY, near Wautoma.

A 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Mathew D. Miller, 59, of Princeton, was traveling northbound on State Road 73 near County Road YY when he lost control, traveled into the east ditch and overturned, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. Miller was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Assisting agencies included the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Neshkoro Fire and Rescue, Wautoma Fire and Rescue, Waushara County EMS, City of Wautoma Police Department and Wenninger Auto Towing.