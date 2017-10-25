Buggy hit and run reported in Green Lake

On Oct. 21, at 4:47 p.m., a horse drawn Amish buggy with two occupants was headed north on Hilltop Road, south of North Road in the Town of Manchester. As the buggy was attempting to turn right into a private driveway it was struck from behind. The striking vehicle continued on without stopping as is required by law.

The vehicle was described as a dark colored or possibly green SUV with a white sticker on the back. The suspect vehicle would have right front headlamp or fender damage and was last seen headed north on Hilltop Road.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the truck and operator in connection to this hit and run incident.

Any information regarding this or any other crime may be reported anonymously to Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-GET-THEM (1-800-438-8436), texted to GETTHEM at 847411, or e-mailed to (getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us). Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $1000.00 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.