Accident claims life of four year old

On Aug. 21, 2017 at 11:15 a.m., the Marquette County 911 Center received a call of an injured child in the Town of Buffalo, Marquette County.First responders found a 4 year old suffering from injuries sustained when a horse drawn wagon she was near lunged backwards, causing severe injuries.

She was pronounced deceased by the Marquette County Coroner.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Montello Fire and Rescue, Pardeeville Fire Department, and U.W. Hospital Med Flight.

