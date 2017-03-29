Waushara County Sheriff reports one fatality in I-39 crash

The Waushara County 911 Dispatch received a call of a one-vehicle roll over motor vehicle crash on I-39 northbound, north of Highway 21, in the Town of Coloma, at 11:41 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Responding units found a single vehicle had left the roadway and was resting on its roof. The vehicle had two occupants who had both been ejected, according to a press release from Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett.

A male driver identified as Taylor J. Nolan of Wausau was pronounced deceased on scene. A female passenger identified as Hannah J. Rudolph of Medford was transported by ambulance to St. Michael’s Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the Coloma Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with a reconstruction of this incident.

The Coloma Fire Department responded along with the Waushara County Emergency Medical Services and Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the first fatality in Waushara County for 2017.