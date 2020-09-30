New 4-H Food Stand at Waushara Fairgrounds unveiled

Subhead

Prior to their meeting on Thursday, September 24, the Waushara County Fair Board gathered together for a photo in front of the newly-constructed 4-H Foodstand at the Waushara County Fairgrounds in Wautoma. Pictured are: (back) George Piechowski, Redgranite, Board Chairman Don Nelson, Wautoma, Larry Albright, Poy Sippi, Joey Wagner, Wautoma, Vice President Guy Dutcher, Wautoma, Robert Wedell, Wautoma, Treasurer Roger Wagner, Poy Sippi, (front) Heidi Hensel-Buntrock, Wautoma, and Secretaries Tina and Terry Farago, Plainfield. Not pictured are: Jake Wagner, Peter Jarvis, and Tim Brewer.