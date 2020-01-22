Sail On The Beach Boys Tribute comes to Wautoma’s PAC on Feb. 8

Sail On The Beach Boys Tribute will be at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Dr. Dave Gruszka of Active Lifestyle Chiropractic, Moose Inn Supper Club & Catering, Ole & Lena’s Fuel Depot, Pioneer Floral & Greenhouse, Schmitt Title, Inc, Waushara Dental Associates, WDUX Radio, and Wenninger Auto.

Sail On The Beach Boys Tribute focuses on performing songs by America’s Band, The Beach Boys, to sheer perfection. Members of Sail On have performed with musicians from Brian Wilson’s band, The Zombies, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Mark Lindsay and produced recordings for Micky Dolenz. In 2018, Sail On performed over 70 dates across the country, including 3 nights filling in for Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, while accompanied by the famous Nashville Symphony.

“I’ve been in this business for almost 30 years now. I don’t believe we have ever had a group of entertainers on our stage that was so eager to entertain and so easy to work with,” said Artistic Director Felize Jorgeson, from Smoot Theatre Parkersburg, WV. “They hit the ground running from the very first note to the last note they sang. High energy, attention to details, musically sound in every respect and intent on bringing the music of the Beach Boys to our audience authentically, just the way the Beach Boys themselves would have done it. To anyone, I would recommend these pleasant, respectful young musicians with all their great vocal harmony.”

Tickets to Sail On The Beach Boys Tribute are available at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center located at 514 S. Cambridge St., Wautoma. The box office is staffed two weeks before the performance, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, Jan. 27 and four hours before the performance on Saturday, Feb. 8. On top of being open two weeks before a performance, the box office will also be open on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., throughout the season.

Ask box office volunteers about adding a dinner ticket to Moose Inn Supper Club to your purchase for an extra charge.

Tickets may also be ordered anytime by phone at (920) 787-2189 or toll-free at (888) 987-2189 or on their website at www.mccombbruchspac.com. Visa, Discover, and MasterCard are accepted. Group and student discounts are available. For more information, follow the PAC on Facebook or Instagram.