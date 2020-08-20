Marlinks Golf Farm Benefit supports Back to School Bash

Subhead

Marlinks Golf Farm, Wautoma hosted their seventh annual memorial golf tournament, raising funds to support Waushara County’s Back to School Bash. The best ball golf scramble is held each summer in memory of Dick Bennot, Wautoma and Patricia Koenigs, Hancock who are friends that enjoy their time playing the eighteen holes of Marlinks in rural Wautoma. Family and friends gather each year to play golf, reminisce and donate to the Back to School Bash in memory of their friends.

Nearly 450 backpacks of school supplies were distributed to area students during the 18th annual Back to School Bash held in Wautoma on Aug. 7 – 8. The Back to School Bash is coordinated by the Waushara County Department of Human Services and is funded entirely by donations received from individuals, businesses, civic groups and organizations from across Waushara County.

Dr. and Kathy Bennot built Marlinks Golf Farm in 1996. This small golf course is open seven days each week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

To learn more about Waushara County’s Back to School Bash contact Angie Konieczki at 920-787-6550 angie.konieczki@co.waushara.wi.us or Jan Novak at 920-787-6600 jan.novak@co.waushara.wi.us