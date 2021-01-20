Local troops team up to help those in need

Subhead

Joseph’s Hope Food Pantry located in the New Life Assembly Parish in Plainfield, received much needed donations. Continuous donations as well as volunteers are always needed. The Food Pantry helps those in need with no restrictions. Contact Karen or Pete Campbell for information 715-281-9893.

For the month of January, nonperishable food items, paper products, toiletries, etc. as well as monetary donations will be accepted at Starks & Luce, the Food Pantry, and Portage County Bank-Plainfield. For your generous donation of $10.00 or more, you may receive a Thrivent T-Shirt while they last. Kids may receive one for any donation, while supplies last. On Mondays you may also receive a coupon for a free coffee, ice cream or cookie at Starks & Luce. Scout Troop 662 and Cub Pack 3662 will pick up local donations if needed.

Contacts are: Dawn Woyak 715-935-9030: Cindy Johnson 715-213-5123: Karen & Pete Campbell 715-281-9893: Scout Master Troop 662 & Cub Master Troop 3662 Kelly Bacon 715-498-9415