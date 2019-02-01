WISH places Wild Rose Manor up for sale

Wisconsin Illinois Senior Housing Inc (WISH), owner of Wild Rose Manor, has announced that they have listed the facility for sale. Wild Rose Manor is a skilled nursing and rehab therapy facility located in Wild Rose. The announcement was made to the staff recently by Robert Siebel, CEO, and Stephanie Sherman, COO, of Carriage Healthcare Companies Inc., the management company for WISH.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for the board of WISH, a not-for-profit organization that purchased the facility in 1999,” said Siebel. “Unfortunately, the facility has steadily lost census over the last 10 years, going from a high of 78 residents in the early 2000s to just 25 residents today. The issue is exacerbated by the fact that the majority of the residents at the facility are paid for by Medicaid, which reimburses facilities in Wisconsin an average of $63 a day less than the cost of care per residents. This combination of events is causing a significant loss each month, which is unsustainable for a relatively small organization like WISH.”

“All nursing homes in Wisconsin are facing severe pressures currently,” continued Siebel, “and rural facilities seem to be suffering the most. Prior to this decision by WISH, skilled nursing facilities in both Wautoma and Princeton closed and there is an average of more than one facility a month closing in Wisconsin. Multiple issues are causing this crisis, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans restricting lengths of stay in nursing homes, an ongoing shortfall in Medicaid reimbursement in the state of Wisconsin, greater competition for quality staff, and stagnant or declining populations in many rural communities.”

WISH hopes to find a buyer that will continue to provide high quality nursing services to the residents in the area, while employing over 50 Wild Rose area staff. WISH will continue to operate the facility in the foreseeable future while a new owner is sought.