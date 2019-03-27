Weather and Safety Alert Lunch and Learn Program

Waushara County Department of Aging has planned a Healthy Aging Lunch and Learn program scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 at noon at the courthouse. Both Emergency Management and Waushara County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to review best practices during the upcoming severe weather season and to describe the county’s CodeRED alert system, which now has an option for automatic severe weather notifications.

They will also provide information on the importance of using weather radios capable of being programmed for local weather, share tips on weather alert apps for smart phones, and update individuals and caregivers with unique challenges on the importance of registering into a voluntary database for enhanced assistance during a natural disaster.

Everyone present may enter a drawing for a free weather radio, or register for a free smoke detector or carbon monoxide detector through various available programs. Assistance with registering for CodeRED, down-loading apps, and programming weather radios will be available. Bring your smart phone, tablet, or laptop to download the free severe weather applications.

An Aging and Disability Resource Specialist and Caregiver Support Coordinator will also be on hand for questions related to other home safety options and items such as grab bars, gait belts, or home repairs.

This program will be held at the Waushara County Courthouse, Demonstration Room, 209 S. Ste. Marie St., Wautoma, and is open to the public. Bring a lunch of your choosing or order a box lunch for a small fee by calling the Department of Aging by April 1. While the program begins at noon, lunches will be available at 11:45am to allow time to be seated before the program begins. Call (920) 787-0403 or toll free, 1-877-364-5344.