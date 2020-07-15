Waushara County 2020 Plat Book is published

Waushara County 4-H, with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the recently published Waushara County Plat Book. This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.

In this updated edition, information can be found regarding the Waushara County 4-H and UW-Extension and a current government directory. Additional maps include a county road map, lake maps, and municipal maps of the cities of Berlin and Wautoma, and the Villages of Coloma, Hancock, Plainfield, Redgranite, Lohrville, and Wild Rose.

This information is val-uable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Waushara County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.

The 2020 Waushara Coun-ty Plat book is available for purchase at the Waushara County Courthouse, located at 209 S. Ste. Marie Street in Wautoma.

Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.

“Mapping Solutions ap-preciates the opportunity to partner with the Waushara 4-H in producing and publishing this valuable resource supporting the local community,” said Craig Hoover, owner of Mapping Solutions in Kearney, Missouri. “Mapping Solutions serves more than 600 counties in 18 states by providing the highest quality map products and exceptional customer service.”

Visit www.mappingsolutionsgis.com to learn how your unique mapping needs may be served.