Virtual Lunch & Learn to be held

Waushara County UW-Madison Extension Office will be hosting a virtual Lunch & Learn - ‘How To Make Strawberry Jam’ on Tuesday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Mary Ann Schilling, Health & Well Being Educator, will provide recipes for cooked & freezer strawberry jam, and tips on how to use the delicious strawberries that are available during the strawberry season. Information on growing strawberries will be provided, along with soil type, fertilizer and care.

Pre-registration is required – please contact the UW-Extension Office at 920-787-0416 for the registration information.