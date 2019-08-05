Vendor spaces available for Coloma area Market

There are still spaces open for the Coloma Area Flea & Craft Market, sponsored by the Coloma Area Historical Society on Saturday, May 25. The market features vendors of all types: bakery, plants, jewelry, rummage, and much more. There will be music and food at the market. The CAHS museum will also be open with exhibits and demonstrations.

The entire event occurs in the Coloma Community Park, where there is ample parking, clean restrooms, and a playground. Enjoy Coloma and its market on Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. as a vendor or a shopper.

Vendor spaces are available for a small fee. Please call Nancy to reserve a space at 715-570-2009.