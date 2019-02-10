UW-Eau Claire students receive scholarships

Five hundred four incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 academic year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.

The following area students received awards:

Almond: Emaleah Matke, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Janet Voeks Blugold Promise Scholarship and Mark of Excellence Scholarship, Almond-Bancroft High School.

Wild Rose: Marquez Marquez, Diversity Excellence Scholarship, Wild Rose High School