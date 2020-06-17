Ultra-runner takes on Wisconsin Ice Age Trail

Competitive trail ultra-runner Coree Aussem-Woltering was planning another active racing season when COVID-19 resulted in the cancellation of all events. To maintain his conditioning, Aussem-Woltering continued to run. After “social distancing” went into effect, he began running to raise money to support charities.

In April, Aussem-Woltering completed A Big Run for Small Business, during which he ran all the streets of his home town, Ottawa, IL to raise money for local frontline health care workers and first responders. The event was so successful that he set a new challenge.

Aussem-Woltering had spent many weekends train-ing on Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail and completing the full trail had been on his mind for a while. On June 1, Aussem-Woltering began an attempt to break the record for Fastest Known Time (FKT) to complete the entire 1,200 mile trail.

In addition to raising money for the Ice Age Trail Alliance, he is also raising money to support Feeding America, calling his attempt “The Big Run for Grub.” Aussem-Woltering passed through the Waushara County Ice Age Trail segments on June 13.

For more information on his run, track his progress, and to donate to the Ice Age Trail Alliance and/or Feeding America, go to Ice Age Trail FKT Attempt-Quick Facts on coreewoltering.com.