Trunk or Treaters learn about St. Francis

The St. Joseph Religious Education Program held a Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30. As the students walked from trunk to trunk, they learned about a Bible story or Saint and received bookmarks, prayer cards, candy, stickers, and crafts to do at home. At this trunk, the children learned about St. Francis. Pictured are Julie Mesman, Della Cardoso, Harper Buschke, Gavin Giebel, Clayton Kirn, Easton Nowak, Alexander Vander Grinten, Chris Kelly, and Rita Kelly.