Trunk or Treaters learn about Jesus

The St. Joseph Religious Education Program held a Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30. As the kids walked from trunk to trunk, they learned about a Bible story or Saint and received bookmarks, prayer cards, candy, stickers, and crafts to do at home. At this trunk, which was decorated by the St. Joseph One: Six Committee, students learned about falling in love with Jesus. Pictured are (back): Samantha Nowak, Molly Dahlke, Quinn Gruszka, Jennifer Weiss, Averey King, Ian Zertler, and Beth Burdick; (front): Kevin Enriquez, Eleanor Landwehr, Alexandrea Woyak, Gabby Giebel, Maegan Smykal, and Emily Zuniga.