Trout Stream Reflections

Trout Streams Reflections March 2020

While we know in our bones winter still has its time, seemingly hardy fishers push the change of season along, urged on by winter stoneflies. These harbingers of a fading winter are the earliest of the large bugs that emerge from within our trout streams. There is nothing subtle about their emergence on the landscape for those fishers that search them out.

It is not uncommon to see cars pause at bridges and the occupant swiftly surveying the snowy banks adjacent streams, as it is easy to recognize a winter stonefly migration. Their black bodies are easily seen in sharp contrast against the snow. Well yes, a trained eye is needed to sense the early moves of a few scouts, but when 100s and 1000s crawl forth over ice shelves, up mudded banks and march in droves from streams it is a migration almost anyone can notice.

This is just the beginning of a unique natural phenomenon observable in late February and March. Its all about a stream-side party to procreate and renew the winter stonefly population for the next winter. Male and female larvae crawl from the streams to shore lined vegetation and molt their larvae shuck in transformation to mature winged adults. Rather than fly, both males and female crawl over snow banks traveling in most cases in a direction perpendicular to the stream. Once dispersed across snow fields at times up to 75 or more feet from their home stream the sexes need to search each other out. Males perched on shrub branches drum their intentions to the opposite sex.

Males actually drum or rub their abdomen on sound resonating surfaces creating a species specific signature of beats recognizable by females, who in turn drum a response. Males trek about triangulating the female’s location and with a bit of fanfare mating occurs. There are no mating flights over the stream, typical of other aquatic bugs, just the ground level union and females return to the stream to flutter about on the surface laying eggs. It is surprising that I have never seen birds feeding on winter stoneflies especially considering their numbers and apparent vulnerability in their exposure on the snow.

Fishers have several opportunities to catch trout during this event. First, as larvae crawl toward the shoreline within streams, a drifted wet fly may successfully attract trout. Secondly, a dry fly skittered across the stream mimicking the flutter of an egg laying female winter stonefly can easily bring trout to surface. These events usually occur in early afternoon when air temperatures peak on sunny or cloudy days.

The brightness of the day seems to have little influence on stonefly activities; however, trout are more involved in their role during overcast days. This is a wonderful time to be alongside a stream, fulfillment does not have to be measured by catching trout, just being with the event is sufficient.

So be encouraged to seek out streams in winter. I have had the pleasure of learning winter fishing with Steve Devitt (WDNR Wild Rose Trout Habitat Management Team) on sunny winter afternoons along the Waupaca River. It’s time well vested and a great way to get a winter break previewing future spring hatches.