Support for the community is a top priority at Edward Jones

In today’s challenging times, Edward Jones financial advisors are thinking about the health of their clients, their families, and their colleagues, what’s happening in their communities and the effect of COVID-19 on the markets.

Most importantly they want everyone to know that they are taking steps to protect the health and well-being of their clients, associates, families, and communities. Steve Bergman states, “Edward Jones is right here in the community with you, going through this together as neighbors and friends. Everyone will get through this together.”

To help reduce the impact of the coronavirus, financial advisors are taking several steps, including suspending face to face visits with clients, holding virtual meetings and training sessions, and ensuring office spaces are sanitized and disinfected.

Of course, people’s financial situations also weigh on their minds.

The current market selloff is certainly concerning, but it seems to be more driven by fear and panic than by economic or financial reality.

Monetary and fiscal policy are necessary, but at the end of the day it will be the medical progress that will dictate the timeline for reducing market volatility and the ultimate rebound in stocks.

Edward Jones expects daily volatility to persist until new virus cases begin to slow, but added that investors should find optimism in these facts: prior to the epidemic, unemployment was near a 50 year low, with solid wage growth; there was an uptick in the housing market, which may accelerate due to declining mortgage rates; and the Federal Reserve has cut short term interest rates back to near zero.

The drop in investment prices may indicate that the financial markets have already “priced in” the likelihood of a short-term recession.

For investors wondering what to do now, Steve Berman offers these suggestions:

First remember why you are investing. With the market declining, people may change their investment strategies, but they need to keep in mind that most of their financial goals, such as a comfortable retirement.

However, Bergman does suggest that individuals who are concerned over the current results of their investment statements might want to evaluate their risk tolerance. It is possible your portfolio is positioned too aggressively for the amount of risk you are comfortable with. In that case you should work with your financial advisor to see if you need to adjust your investment mix to include more fixed income securities, which can provide some downside protection, but you will be making a trade of, because you will also be affecting your long term growth potential.

Finally, Bergman says, now might actually be a good time for investors to consider adding to their portfolio. Stocks are at their best value in more than a decade. If you need to rebalance your portfolio, this could be a good time to do so.

Ultimately investors need to realize that, while we are in somewhat uncharted times, the temptation to panic should be fought.

“Our emotions are running high right now,” Berman says. “And while everyone’s top priority should be to protect themselves, their families, and communities, it is still important to not lose sight of their financial well-being. And for that, the best thing all of us can do is look past short-term downturns and maintain the discipline to keep investing in all types of markets.