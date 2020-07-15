Summer Salad Lunch & Learn on July 28th

Summer salads made from fresh garden ingredients can be one of the joys of summer. This makes it the perfect time to attend the Summer Salad Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, July 28 at 12 p.m.

This workshop will be hosted by UW-Madison Division of Extension and held in the Demo Room at the Courthouse. Fresh salads and recipes will be shared, plus you will get to taste fresh salads.

There is a limit to attendance, so register early by calling the Extension office at 920-787-0416. We will practice social distancing and masks are required in the Courthouse.