St. John’s, Saxeville, assembles food boxes for families

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Saxeville, assembled 18 food boxes for families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday. Those packing boxes were Russ and Barb Castner, Marty Phillips, Debi Smith, Karli Hansen, Jane Kusler-Jensen, Steve Sorensen, Bev Butzlaff, Lee Jensen, Jeanne Williamson, Pat Sorenson, Bonnie Deke, and Pastor Rick Engen. This drive was coordinated by Barb Hansen. They were able to fill the boxes with the help of Thrivent.