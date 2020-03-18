Seventh Annual Special Needs Prom to be held May 16

It takes a community to put on a special event like the Special Needs Prom. This prom is a social event bringing people with mental disorders, autism, down syndrome, ADHD, cystic fibrosis, and other disabilities, together for a night of music, food, and friends. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Dreams Can Happen Corp., a non-profit organization, collects monetary donations from the community, which then is used for prom sashes, crowns, medals, decorations, swag bags, refreshments, advertising, mailings, etc. none of the money is used for administration. Special Needs Prom also collect items for door prizes. This years’ theme is “Western Hoedown”. They are seeking items we can use for decorations and cowboy/cowgirl boots of all sizes for our attendees and western wear.

Special Needs Prom is lucky to have their meal catered by Moose Inn (Wautoma), music supplied by Miller’s DJ Service (Plainfield), and photo booth from Circle The Date (Marshfield). It takes a community and we are lucky to have such a great community to support this event.

Dress formal or in theme. Need that special dress, shoes, jewelry, suit? Come to the Prom Closet, 1100 E. Bannerman Ave., (Hwy. 21) Redgranite. These items are free for the special needs’ community and minimal cost for others. The Prom Closet takes donations of dresses, suits, jewelry, shoes and door prizes. We are open every Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. plus other times.

The 7th Annual Special Needs Prom, “Western Hoedown”, will be held May 16th, at Camp LuWiSoMo, W5421 Aspen Rd., Wild Rose. Doors will open at 5 p.m., dinner from 5:30-6:30pm, dance from 7-10 p.m. Prom Court crowning at 8 p.m.

For more information or questions, call Carol at (920) 229-4048 or follow us on Facebook “Dreams Can Happen Corp.” and “Special Needs Prom”.