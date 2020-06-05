Self-Care as we stay home

By Jennifer Culver, PhD

If you’re like me, you may be beating yourself up because you’re not maximizing your quarantine time by eating perfectly, blasting through your to-do list, or losing ten pounds. You may just want to nap and binge on technology and/or food. This is a unique situation that we are all experiencing together, yet in your own individual way. This is not a time for judgment of yourself or others, but a time of compassion and kindness. That heart-focused attention begins first with yourself.

The first step is to breathe. Many things are to be taken into consideration during this time.

Kindness begins with acceptance of you thoughts, words, and actions. Release the idea of perfection. The perfect food plan, perfect exercise routine, perfectly orderly home, etc. Only a small subset of the population will take this time to strive to the top. Everyone has moved down the pyramid of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. In his 1943 paper “A Theory of Human Motivation”, Abraham Maslow categorized the five primary needs as physiological, safety, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization. Regardless of where each of us were on the hierarchy 2 months ago, everyone has slid down into the necessity to satisfy basic physiological and safety needs.

These two lower levels of the hierarchy or primary needs are of food, clothing, shelter, employment, health, safety, money, and sleep. You may be struggling with the third level as well: love and belonging. It’s apparent in your discomfort with the lack of physically connecting with family, friends, and the community. Everyone is trying hard to connect virtually but it has its limitations. The hierarchy pyramid works from the bottom up. You cannot have your higher level needs, like love, belonging, self-esteem, and self-actualization (being the most you can be) if you are struggling to satisfy the lower level needs of safety and security.

All the accomplishments that you feel you “should” accomplish come at the top of the pyramid, in self-actualization. Universally, you are not there right now. Everyone will remain a bit stuck until situations, personally, professionally, and globally, change. Acquiring toilet paper, hand sanitizer and keeping a job or business open are more important that losing those ten pounds.

So how do you proceed? You live your life as it is right now. Do so with kindness and acceptance of where the world is now and the struggles the world is experiencing during this difficult time. Celebrate your health and that you are alive – plain and simple. It’s “enough” to get through each day during a pandemic. Right now, the world is grieving the loss of the life everyone once knew. Life is altered and different. Your nervous system is enhanced (to put it nicely) and you want to sleep more because you feel exhausted. Do it. Sleep and relaxation are incredible self-care choices. For most of the community, everyone is given an excellent opportunity to take a break. You can also see who is and isn’t comfortable with such an act. You are conditioned to do more, seek more, be more. Now that the situation has changed, you are way out of your comfort zone.

If you want to break down self-care deeper by lifestyle category, take a look at your sleep, nutrition, movement, relaxation, and relationships. Sleep is essential, especially for a strong immune system. You need that strong immunity during this time of viruses, allergies, financial stress, and such. I’m not going to tell you how much sleep you should get each night. But rather, look at your sleep quality. Remember you are more tired right now because your nervous systems are out of balance. How are we going to pay the rent or mortgage? When can I reopen my business? Will I have the funds to open again?

Your technology binging is further exhausting us by overstimulating the brain. When you are “wired”, it’s exhausting. Your brains go from the highest high to sleep. Technology is a common sleep disrupter, especially in youth. Given social connections are mostly performed via technology and everyone is thriving on Netflix, everyone is overstimulated. Caffeine, alcohol, and other stimulants also alter sleep patterns. Going outside in nature and the sun during the day, as well as practicing holistic relaxation therapies are feasible options to balance out the scale a bit more.

Nutrition is a tricky one right now, especially with limited funds and food accessibility. Food is commonly sought out to celebrate, comfort, and soothe, especially when things in life are out of control. Right now, heartier, saltier, and sugary foods are being craved. You also want to support local businesses, which in turn leads to ordering more takeout. Everyone knows more vegetables, less processed foods, and water are ideal. It’s even more important during this pandemic. Every ounce of sugar, processed food, alcohol, and caffeine ingested is weakening immune systems. Add that to a stressed mind and your guts are a mess. Health begins in the gut. This is when you need strong immune systems to fight the virus if exposed. Maybe make a daily challenge to focus one area to improve on that day. Try taking a walk before you grab the chocolate. That leads to movement. Also hydrate, hydrate, hydrate (with water.)

Movement is even more important during this time. As you hunker down, the joints stiffen and muscles weaken. Tap into your passions and add at least 20 minutes of movement into your day. It can be strength training, cardio, yard work, cartwheels, and/or flexibility. A combination is best. It clears toxins from minds and bodies. Maybe there’s a new activity you’ve wanted to try. Walk ‘n Talks (via cellphone) are common in my neighborhood. People are walking together in different cities while once again connecting via technology.

Relaxation is different than sleep. Mind/body techniques promote a relaxation response to reduce tension and pain. Stress hormones can be calmed. It can even help reduce the need for certain medications. If you’re sensitive to heightened energies around you, you’re definitely feeling what’s happening in the media, in the healthcare industry, in the economy, on social media, and in the world. But again, this is not the time to set high expectations. I invite you to explore relaxation approaches that speak to you. Suggestions include: yoga, meditation, mindfulness, tai chi, chi gong, EFT/tapping, journaling, visualization, and walking in nature. In the future when you can get back into society, acupuncture and massage are additional approaches for consideration.

The final lifestyle factor is a bit more complicated right now: relationships. This is where the most struggle is found. Technology is helping “connect” but is stressing out the mind as well. Do your best while still complying with the orders in your state. Enhancing the other lifestyle factors can help balance out what is lacked here. Remember to be kind – everyone is struggling with this one – especially communication. This will pass – it’s only temporary. Be kind, compassionate, and understanding with yourself and each other. You can practice self-care in small doses while being safer at home. You’ve got this.

Dr. Culver has a PhD in Holistic Life Coaching, is a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach, a Certified Functional Medicine Health Coach, an experienced yoga teacher, and mindfulness educator. To connect with Dr. Culver, you can reach her at drjenculver@gmail.com and her future website under construction.