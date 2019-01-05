Schwersenska honored by national association

Mike Schwersenska, CTP, Director of Transportation & Logistics for Brakebush Brothers Transportation, Inc., with headquarters in Westfield, was recognized as the Private Fleet Executive of the Year by the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) at its annual meeting in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier this month.

In introducing Mike at the NPTC/TransForce Group, Inc., Professional Leadership Award Recognition Cere-mony, Gary Petty, NPTC President and CEO, said, “Mike is recognized as one of the top expert management practitioners in the business and as a widely-respected volunteer leader in the private fleet industry.” Mike completed NPTC’s Private Fleet Management Institute program in 2014 and earned his Certified Transportation Professional (CTP®) desig-nation in the Class of 2015. Over the past four years, he has served as a faculty member of the Institute and as speaker, panelist or moderator at all major NPTC events including the Annual Conference, National Safety Conference, and nationally-broadcast webcast series.

He is a member of NPTC’s Executive Committee as Vice-Chair/Chair-Elect of the Board of Directors; and Chair of the Board’s Membership Committee. Mike will be installed for a two-year term as the Chair of the NPTC Board of Directors in April, 2020.

Mike has been in the transportation industry for more than 20 years. He has been with Brakebush Brothers Transportation since 1999 where he started as a dispatcher, was promoted to Fleet Manager in 2000, and named Director of Transportation/Logistics in 2014. In this position, he oversees all outbound/inbound transportation operations, carrier performance, and rate and service negotiations. He is responsible for analyzing performance and operations to identify and implement strategies for increased productivity, quality customer service and cost-savings efficiencies.

Privately-owned and U.S. operated, Brakebush Brothers is a value-added processor of great-tasting chicken. The company has grown substantially over the years and today has facilities at its headquarters in Westfield, (WI); Wells (MN); Mocksville (NC), and Irving (TX) that employ state-of-art operations to create over 200 products for customers ranging from food-service providers to large national restaurant chains.

Founded in 1939, the National Private Truck Council is the only national trade association exclusively representing the interests of the private truck industry and corporate/business private truck fleet management. With an actively engaged leadership team of board representatives, member volunteers and staff, NPTC in the past decade has grown significantly to serve a rising professional class of private fleet practitioners meeting the challenges of modern corporate transportation. NPTC is the leading learning resource center, government affairs advocate, and business networking culture for America’s top private fleet and supplier member companies.

The Council produces benchmarking, best prac-tices, and economic data reports on the private fleet market; administers the highly regarded Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) training program, and conducts some of the most successful events in the trucking industry including the Annual Conference and Trade Show, the Private Fleet Management Institute, and the National Safety Conference. For more information about the Council’s activities and programs, visit our website at nptc.org.

The TransForce Group serves the transportation and logistics industry with its three service lines, Education and Training Solutions, Recruiting and Employment Solutions, and Compliance and Safety Solutions. The TransForce Group helps professional drivers advance their skills and careers through its products and services.

Whether serving third-party logistics, private fleets, or trucking companies, the TransForce Group recruits and retains a diverse workforce, including veterans through its Troops into Transportation program. The TransForce Group is a recognized leader for improving the compliance and safety of its customers and the driving public.

The company operates in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about the TransForce Group can be found at https://www.transforcegroup.com/.