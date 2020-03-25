Scholarship America sponsors scholarship up to $12,000

Scholarship America has a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors of Wautoma High. Amounts up to $12,000 each are being sponsored by The Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation, Inc.

Applicants are needed and the deadline is Wednesday, April 15. Applicants must:

Be current postsecondary



undergraduates or high school graduates. Candidates must have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate. Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.

Candidates should plan to enroll or be currently enrolled in part-time or full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational- technical school

for the entire 2020-2021 academic year.

Must have graduated from Wautoma High School.

Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college, or are currently enrolled in college.

Applications are only available at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/bryantfoundation