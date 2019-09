Robert and Linda Manske, Pine River, celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 22. They were married in a 10 a.m. ceremony at St. Thomas Catholic Church at Poygan. The late Rev. John E. Quigly resided at the Mass. The Manske’s have lived their entire 60 years of married life in the Pine River area. They have three children, Therise, Robert and Timothy and four grandchildren.