Redgranite Elementary School honors Veterans

On Friday, Nov. 9, the entire student body at Redgranite Grade School assembled for a ceremony commemorate Veterans Day (Nov. 11), honoring all Veterans of the Armed Forces. More than 20 area Veterans attended the ceremony and were moved by the students participation that involved the Pledge of Allegiance, a poem recited by the classes, and a video where they students told how thankful they were to enjoy the freedom in the United States thanks for the Veterans. The following veterans from the Redgranite area were honored by the Redgranite Grade School students on Nov. 9. They include (back row): David Brooks, Harry Smith, John Kroll, Glen Mentink, Jason young, Leon Rinke, Gary Rodencal, Dan Lederhaus, Brian Ferron, Ed Delgado, Robert Rauth, Bob Kuhn, Anthony Wakeley, and Jason Sullivan; (front row) Tom Abler, Jack Reitz, Chris Waldhart, Chris Baltz, Diedrich Bastar, Gary Hopkins, and John Shoemacker.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.