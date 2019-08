The American Red Cross is coming to the Richford Town Hall on Saturday, Aug. 31 for a Blood Drive.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure to bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. For an appointment, call Mary at 920-210-6308 or visit redcrossblood.org.

The Town Hall is located on W11127 Cumberland Road. The event is sponsored by St. Peter Lutheran Church of Richford.