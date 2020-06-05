Petco Foundation honors local Westfield resident

Ken Stein, volunteer at Feline Canine Friends, is among the finalists for the Petco Foundation’s national Unsung Hero award. The Petco Foundation and Victoria Stilwell are honoring five Unsung Heroes for their extraordinary, lifesaving efforts on behalf of animals with a $10,000 grant award for their animal welfare organization. One honoree will be awarded the national Unsung Hero award by Petco Foundation and earn an additional $50,000 to support their lifesaving work. Animal lovers across the nation will select the national awardee through popular vote.

After making a commitment to his dying friend, Stein, a retired contractor, became a one man show dedicating his building skills to transform a lifesaving shelter for Feline Canine Friends.

“Five years ago, when we purchased the building, we knew it was going to be an animal shelter, but we didn’t know how it was going to be laid out. Ken walked in and said he was a retired contractor and wanted to help, the rest was history,” said Lynn Hassett, director of Feline Canine Friends. “Ken has put all of his time and talent into sharing the same vision we have – caring for all of those that come to us in need. Ken is deserving for the Unsung Hero award because he never asks of anything for himself.”

The Unsung Hero honorees go above and beyond saving animals. They are local heroes who share the Petco Foundation’s goal to create a lifesaving nation and their inspiring stories prove the difference that one person can make toward creating a better world for pets.

“There are heroes in every community who dedicate their lives to helping animals and are true lifesaving champions,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. “Honoring these extraordinary people and telling their stories is our way of saying, ‘thank you.’ And perhaps these stories will inspire others to be heroes too.”

Victoria Stilwell traveled across the country documenting the incredible work of these heroes in a series of videos that can be viewed at petcofoundation.org/unsunghero.

“Seeing firsthand the incredible work being done by these incredible, yet humble, people in their communities was truly inspiring,” said Victoria Stilwell. “It was a tremendous honor capturing on tape the spirit and passion of what they do every day, and I’m very excited for a wider audience to witness their amazing work via the Unsung Heroes video series.”

All heartwarming Unsung Hero stories are available to view at petcofoundation.org/unsunghero. Voting will close on May 15.