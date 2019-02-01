Out of Darkness gathering to be held Jan. 13

“Human Trafficking is a crime against humanity. We must unite our efforts to free victims and stop this crime that’s become even more aggressive, that threatens not just individuals, but the foundational values of society, international security and laws, the economy, families, and communities.”

—Pope Francis

The Faith Based Response to Human Trafficking subcommittee of the Waushara County Anti Trafficking Committee is hosting “Out of Darkness” on Sunday, Jan. 13 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran, Wautoma.

Jonelle Erickson will give an overview of what sex trafficking is, who is involved, and how it affects the community all from a faith-based perspective. It is important for people to be accurately informed on the issue if they are to become part of the solution. Those in attendance can expect to leave with practical next steps. Everyone can do something, whether it is simply changing a misconception or becoming more actively involved. Because of the nature of the topic, it is recommended for anyone age 12 or older, and that a parent or guardian would attend along with a youth.

After the presentation, there will be a break to look at the resources available and socialize.

There will be several resources available, one of which is “Slaying the Giant” from Shared Hope International. For those who would like to sign up for a study group using the book “Renting Lacy,” there will be a sign-up sheet. These two resources were able to be purchased using a Thrivent Action Grant. There will also be “Red Thread Bracelets” available for attendees. These are made by those who have been rescued/escaped from their sex trafficking pimps.

The gathering will close with a Prayer Service led by Pastor Barb Girod.

All are invited to come and learn about human trafficking, what action the faith community can take and to pray that people in the throes of human trafficking will be able to come “Out of Darkness” and enter into the “Light” of Faith, Hope and Love.

For more information, contact Pat Bero at 920-787-4083.