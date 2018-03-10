North Central Conserving to hold dinner & fundraiser on Oct. 25

Celebrate 24 years of conservation success with North Central Conservancy Trust.

Waushara County is one of the eight counties in NCCT’s service area. There are six conservation easements totaling 814 acres in Waushara County.

Join the NCCT at SentryWorld’s Grand Hall, Stevens Point, on Oct. 25 for an evening of socializing, entertainment, dining, and fundraising to further the NCCT’s mission: “Conserving the natural heritage of Central Wisconsin through protection of land.”

The schedule of events is as followed:

5-6:15 p.m.—Social hour, cash bar, silent auction, and musical entertainment.

6:15-7 p.m.—Welcome and opening remarks.

6:15-7:15 p.m.—Buffet dinner (herb-roasted chicken and butternut squash ravioli).

7:15-7:45 p.m.—Guest Speaker, internationally re-nowned Leopold Scholar, Curt Meine, who will speak about what it means to love a place.

7:45-8:15 p.m.—Live auction and Fund the Mission fundraiser.

8:15-9:30 p.m.—Closing remarks and continued socializing.

Reserve your spot now, as seating is limited. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite. RSVP’s are required by Friday, Oct. 12. See NCCT’s website or Facebook page for more details. You may also RSVP by mailing a check to NCCT, P.O. Box 124, Stevens Point, 54481.