Next Generation 911 to be a reality

Imagine being able to text 911 when you need help or sending a video to 911 that shows how a car accident happened. Both would be possible with Next Generation 911 (NG911). Today, most of the 911 systems in use were built using analog systems rather than digital technology. These analog systems use copper-based wire and do not allow all types of data to be transmitted. Public Safety Answering Points, more commonly known as 911 call centers, would need to be upgraded to digital or Internet (IP) based 911 systems to allow more types of data to be transmitted and make other improvements.

NG 911 will allow callers to share data like images and videos with 911 operators and it will also help call centers better communicate with one another and with police, fire, and EMS. Upgrading to NG911 will allow 911 call centers to receive data from wearable medical devices, car computers, and building alarms as well as handle larger call loads. It will also allow 911 operators to better locate callers using cell phones. Today, more than 75% of calls made to 911 come from a mobile device.

The state has been working on moving toward a NG 911 System for the last couple of years. The 2017-19 Biennial State Budget appropriated $6.7 million for this purpose. Funding was increased to $19.7 million during this biennium. Funding for this project comes from the Police and Fire Protection Fund, which is funded through a $.75 per line surcharge all on telephone connections, including landline, wireless, and Voice over Internet Protocol (phone service through the internet) and a $.38 fee per transaction on all prepaid wireless services.

The Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which is charged with helping the state move to a NG911 system, completed an assessment of the state’s current 911 infrastructure in 2019. They identified between 108 and 122 Public Service Answering Points staffed by 2,115 public safety personnel and serving 2,288 first responder agencies across the state. They answer approximately 9 million calls per year with three million of those calls being for 911 services.

This session, the leg-islature approved a grant program for Next Generation 911. 2019 Wisconsin Act 26 instructs DMA to award grants for advanced training of 911 operators; equipment or software expenses; and incentives to consolidate public safety answering points. The new law prohibits DMA from awarding more than one grant per county to ensure funding is available in all areas of the state. Funding for these grants comes from the federal government and will require a local match. This legislation is important because it enables DMA to establish a grant program with specific rules and criteria that can be used if additional funding becomes available.

The total cost to create and operate Next Generation 911 in Wisconsin is not known at this time, although DMA estimates that the current system costs $128 million annually. Much of the cost of 911 service is paid for by local units of government, but DMA reports that sustainable funding for ESInet is important for the success of NG 911 and anticipates needing state funding for this part of the Next Generation 911 system.

Additional information can be found in the 2020 Wisconsin Statewide Next-Gen 911 Plan: https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/divisions/oec/library/2020/2020_WI_Statewide_Next....