Marriage Licenses issued in Waushara County in October
•Michael John Bird, Coloma and Whitney Marie Moll, Coloma.
•Norman Eugene Born-trager, Coloma, and Kathryn E. Yoder, Coloma.
•Luke Harold Brueg-gemann, Poy Sippi, and Autumn Joy Schirpke, New London.
•Mitchel Lee Coulson, Marion, and Tracy Ann Marinelle, Marion.
•Andrew Stephen Diercks, Coloma, and Crystal Dawn Olson, Coloma.
•Rueben Arden Johnson, Aurora, and Teresa Lynn Moore, Aurora.
•Joseph Michael Kehoe, Plainfield, and Miria Lea Kingsley, Plainfield.
•Gavin Mitchell Leary, Anchorage, and Tommi Allyson Schmidt, Redgranite.
•Antonio Luna, Plainfield, and Amelia Jean Russell, Plainfield.
•David Richard May, Wautoma, and Cicilia Valdez, Wautoma.
•Troy Michael Peterson, Marion, and Stephanie Ruth Kleist, Marion.
•Andrew Marvin Pooch, Hancock, and Claire Elyse Sigourney, Hancock.
•Darren Joseph Riehle, Marion, and Sally Ann Schultz, Marion.
•Jack Julius Woyak, Plainfield, and Dawn Marie Conway, Plainfield.