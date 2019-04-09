Home

Marquette County Lakes Association to hold annual meeting on Sept. 12

The Marquette County Lakes Association will be holding its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Marquette County Service Center, located at 428 Underwood Ave. in Montello.

The main program will be water rescues and water safety. A written report will be given on summer aquatic invasive work done on the lakes by Anna Cisar, and Pat Kilbey, Marquette County Conservationist will give a report on well testing and water quality in Marquette County.  A discussion will follow on water levels in the area lakes, and issues related to high or low water levels.

Everyone is invited, and food and beverages will be available.

