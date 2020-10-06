Mammoth Steps, a day to reconnect, refresh, and assess

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is hosting Mammoth Steps, an event designed to reconnect dedicated volunteers with the Ice Age National Scenic Trail after months of being apart.

Mammoth Steps, on June 6, coincides with nation-wide celebrations of National Trails Day, which recognizes the incredible benefits federal, state and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. The Ice Age Trail, one of only eleven National Scenic Trails, is a thousand-mile footpath highlighting Wisconsin’s world-renowned Ice Age heritage and natural resources. More than a path through the woods, it is a place for mental and physical rejuvenation, a place to unwind after a hard day and enjoy the landscape of Wisconsin.

This event is among the first opportunities for volunteers of the Ice Age Trail Alliance to get back to doing what they love best: creating, supporting, and protecting the Ice Age Trail. Trained to use their “Trail Eyes,” experienced volunteers have signed up to hike all 120 Ice Age Trail segments during the weekend of June 5, 6, and 7. Their goal, beyond enjoying a day out on the Ice Age Trail, is to document where volunteer magic is needed to restore an exceptional hiker experience.

A number of Ice Age Trail segments felt the impact of increased use during the last few months, while others still wear the effects of last summer’s storms. Volunteers will be alert to where brush and brambles should be cut back, where perennially wet and muddy areas cause wet boots, and where downed trees are blocking the Trail, and much more. The information reported back will help the Alliance, and its chapters, generate the list of priorities for Trail improvement or landscape restoration in the coming months.