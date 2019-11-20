Lunch & Learn Program: Planned Overs

A Gifts For The Holidays Workshop will be offered by Waushara County Extension as part of their Lunch & Learn Series on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 12-1 p.m. in the Demonstration Room at the Waushara County Courthouse in Wautoma.

Attend this program and learn how to add a personal touch and save money by making gifts yourself. At this hands-on workshop you will create two Make & Take Projects to take with you: Felted Soap Bar and Bath Fizzies.

To register for this Workshop, please call the Waushara County Extension office at 920-787-0416. Parking is available on the corner of Elm Street and Scott Street.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is requested. If you are interested in a box lunch prepared by the Department of Aging for a fee, please call the Waushara County Extension Office by Friday, Nov. 22.