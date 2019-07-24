Looking Back...

Five Years ago (2014):

Fox Valley Technical College’s (FVTC) Ag program was named the top in state. FVTC received the Outstanding Post-Secondary Agriculture Program award at the Wisconsin Association of Agriculture Educators (WAAE) Professional Development Conference in Middleton.

The Boys & girls Club of the Tri-County area announced the ground breaking ceremony for their 344 Broadway Street location on July 28, 2014.

Ten Years ago (2009):

Wild Rose Library exhibited 40 pieces of art by Al and Sue Pilsl. The works at the library ranged from Al’s chainsaw and woodcarving and Sue floral watercolors and pyrography on the easels.

Megan Woyak, Tri-County High School, raised $4,700 from Plainfield area businesses and individuals so that the Tri-County High School cross country team could compete that year.

Fifteen Years ago (2004):

At the July 20 Redgranite Village Board meeting, board members approved a preliminary agreement to form a fire district with the Village of Lohrville and Towns of Leon, Marion, Mt. Morris, and Wautoma. The agreement included the purchase of the Redgranite Municipal Building and land for a cost of $550,000.

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Andrew J. Schulman, 37, the con of Dale and Lois Schulman, Silver Lake, Wautoma, was selected as a 2005 Legislative Fellow. Selection for the program is competitive, and Schulman was one of only six Naval officers from across the Navy chosen for this prestigious program.

Twenty-five Years ago (1994):

Cheri Schultz, the owner of the Wautoma McDonald’s, threw the first shovel of dirt with her partner, Tony Van Kampen, on July 26. The McDonald’s opened later that year in October.

Archeological digs reveal Native American artifacts near Wautoma. There were two sites where artifacts were located, one being across from Silver Lake near the Waushara Country Club golf course, and the other at 6216 STH 21. The Archaeologists were from the State Historical Society of Wisconsin, and they were attempting to recover Native American Artifacts before the highway construction began in 1996.

Fifty Years ago (1969):

Immigrants of 1906 return to Native Land. Two Wautoma men, Chrest Grendson and Ole Olson, began a journey that took them back to their native Norway, which they left 63 years ago.

Almond held their 5th Annual Tater-Toot Festival on July 26, 1969. The first place prize was a snowmobile, second place a Coronado Portable Color TV, and third place a Collegiate Stereo that was portable and had dual speakers.