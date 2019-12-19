Local Transportation Company helping to feed community

From a small donation good Samaritans can help supply many meals. Scott Langer, owner of Wautoma Taxi and Medvan Transport has been the “driving” force behind this project ever since learning many people will be shorted food this season from loss of food share benefits. “I’m not looking for a reward or publicity. I’m just trying to support a community that already is struggling to feed their families. Not one person can feed a community, but a can here and a box there combine it and you can make a meal,” Langer said.

Wautoma Taxi and Medvan Transport will be hosting their First Annual “Campaign Against Hunger.” Many people in this community are in much need of food during the season of giving. “We transport members of the community who are lower income or have recently lost food share benefits. As a way of giving back Wautoma Taxi and Medvan Transport would like local business’s to show their support by providing food for our community that gives so much to us.” Langer said. Please help support those who support your business by donating a monetary value or a gift card to a local grocery store. You can call 920-293-4283 or stop by 211 S Main St., Neshkoro.

All food donations must be non-perishable only. With your donation Wautoma Taxi will shop and supply the food personally to the members of the community who are in need. We will have supply boxes in each Taxi for donations as well. This food drive is one of many yet to come, each year I can vision a bigger surplus for the needy, you would be amazed on how many people who are eager to help” said Langer.