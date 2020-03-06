Local heroes of Waushara County

By Hayley Sroka

Heroes come in many different characters. Some you see, and some are silent. The Waushara County Public Health Department are silent, yet impactful, local heroes. Patti Wohlfeil, the Department’s Health Officer, gave insight on the unspoken heroes of the Department.

Patti Wohlfeil has been with the Department since April of 2003, her 17th anniversary being just last month. She went from being a nurse for 11 years, to switching her career path to Public Health. She worked for the Waupaca Public Health Department for 12 years, working her way up in the Department. She was offered a position in Waushara and intends to retire here. Wohlfeil found inspiration within her mother, and colleagues old and new. She will continue to learn from them and be the best she can be. Wohlfeil loves the wonderful lakes, campgrounds, walking paths, and bike paths Waushara offers. She believes it is perfect for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Building relationships throughout the community to make the county healthier is a notable aspect of the Department. Public health has shaped the life of Waushara County residents in many ways. Their main focus is prevention. They strive to educate on a variety of issues regarding health and safety. The Department is known to host educational events for many topics, such as, soon to be mothers, seat belt and car seat safety, disease prevention, and drug abuse. They bring light to the variety of issues faced within the community for prevention before there is a problem.

Many may find public health a difficult field to work in, and that is very true. The hardest thing for most public health workers is convincing people to do the right thing for the sake of their health. The best thing is to promote healthy activities such as exercising and healthy eating. Spreading information on the risks of bad habits such as smoking, vaping, and tobacco chewing may help from participating in these risky addictions.

What makes the Public Health Department the silent heroes of the community comes from not many knowing they are there. As Wohlfeil puts it “the Health Department is not lights and sirens.” Not many recognize the Department, as they are not on the frontline, but they impact the community greatly. Their mission is to spread advice on safety and healthy practices, which they believe will save you from expensive medical care in the future. Whether it be teaching you to wear a seatbelt to prevent serious injury in the event of a car crash to providing immunizations to prevent the spread of infection, the Department provides all of that and more.

With the recent effects of COVID-19, the Health Department has had a lot on their shoulders. They have been faced with many tasks, most prominently their testing sites. Everyone tested for COVID-19 must have an investigation done. So far around 800 county residents have been tested. Without COVID-19 the Department is used to about 30 investigations a month regarding health issues such as Lyme’s disease and STD’s. In the recent months of the pandemic, the usually high rates of these issues have gone down, and oddly have only administrated a few investigations on these topics.

Many local organizations have also turned to the Department for guidance. Local churches, county fair officials, and even summer football coaches have turned to the Department for regulations in the recovery process of the shutdown. Wohlfeil ensures that getting the word out on all of the County’s questions is a top priority.

The Department is used to hosting many community events. Many had to be put on hold when social distancing is a priority. While being used to helping the community with their various gatherings, they have now realized that they relied on human interaction when it came to spreading the word and helping locals.

They are now looking into returning to their practices with new guidelines to keep everyone safe. The Health Department looks forward to the day a vaccine will be released, but in the meantime look at the brighter side of things while it may seem dark. They have come up with creative ways of getting things done, and love seeing the generosity being spread throughout the community.

Keeping positive may be a hard thing to do sometimes during these trying times, but Wohlfeil claims it is all about your attitude. The first week was the toughest for the Department, but as they survived it they realized that the community is strong and we will be able to get through this together. Although after these past 10 weeks they know they are still not experts, but the tension level from the first week has been decreased and more confidence has been gained. For now, the Department will continue safety practices, with several virtual meetings and wearing protective gear, such as masks, while meeting in person.

The Public Health Department has made a big impact on the local community. Their impact may not be as loud as others, but still influences Waushara County every day. Wohlfeil reiterates that there are many silent heroes out in our community. Those in Public Health are just one group, but the Department appreciates all of our fellow community members and neighbors that prepare and distribute food, provide transportation, or just plainly check up on people. The Health Department and your efforts make Waushara County a great place to live.